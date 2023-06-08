NATO template doesn’t apply to India, says foreign minister Jaishankar
Story highlights
Addressing a press conference on the nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, the External Affairs Minister said the military alliance is not suitable for India
Addressing a press conference on the nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, the External Affairs Minister said the military alliance is not suitable for India
Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar on Thursday categorically ruled India’s chances of becoming a member of the West-led North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).
Addressing a press conference on the nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, the External Affairs Minister said the military alliance is not suitable for India.
“NATO template doesn't apply to India,” Jaishankar said when asked about a recommendation by a US house panel to include New Delhi in NATO.
The talk about including India in the 30-member military alliance gained prominence recently following a recommendation from the United States Congressional Committee on CCP (Chinese Communist Party) to add New Delhi as a member.
The recommendation comes almost a month before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the US. The suggestion was made to win the “strategic competition with the Chinese Communist Party”.
'India facing complicated challenges from China': EAM Jaishankar
“Winning the strategic competition with the Chinese Communist Party and ensuring the security of Taiwan demands the United States strengthen ties with our allies and security partners, including India. By including India in NATO Plus, security arrangements would build upon the US and India’s close partnership to strengthen global security and deter the aggression of the CCP across the Indo-Pacific region,” stated the Select Committee in the recommendations released on May 24.
On China and Pakistan
Jaishankar also said that India has de-legitimised cross-border terrorism from Pakistan and deftly handled Chinese incursion in the northern borders.
In his remarks, the minister highlighted various aspects of Indian foreign policy, including its handling of different situations as well as the country's ties with key countries.
The minister asserted that India does not get swayed by coercion, inducements and false narratives, while citing the country's approach towards the situation along the Northern border and its opposition to China's Belt and Road Initiative.
He also reiterated India’s long-standing assertion that ties with China won’t be back to normal unless the border issue is resolved.
Also read | EXCLUSIVE: Potential for India and NATO to work more closely, says Stoltenberg; expresses concern over China
“We wanted good ties with China but we can't have ties go forward without peace and tranquillity at Lines of Actual Control. Even before Galwan (incident) we said this to them, I spoke to my counterparts. We cannot normalise ties unless the border situation is normal.”
On alleged Chinese incursions in Uttarakhand
Refuting media reports about China building military villages along the LAC and directly facing India’s northern Uttarakhand state. Jaishankar said, “My understanding is that it is the Chinese side of LAC...”
WATCH WION LIVE HERE