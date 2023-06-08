NATO template doesn’t apply to India, says foreign minister Jaishankar

Addressing a press conference on the nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, the External Affairs Minister said the military alliance is not suitable for India.

“NATO template doesn't apply to India,” Jaishankar said when asked about a recommendation by a US house panel to include New Delhi in NATO.

The talk about including India in the 30-member military alliance gained prominence recently following a recommendation from the United States Congressional Committee on CCP (Chinese Communist Party) to add New Delhi as a member.

The recommendation comes almost a month before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the US. The suggestion was made to win the “strategic competition with the Chinese Communist Party”.

'India facing complicated challenges from China': EAM Jaishankar

“Winning the strategic competition with the Chinese Communist Party and ensuring the security of Taiwan demands the United States strengthen ties with our allies and security partners, including India. By including India in NATO Plus, security arrangements would build upon the US and India’s close partnership to strengthen global security and deter the aggression of the CCP across the Indo-Pacific region,” stated the Select Committee in the recommendations released on May 24.

On China and Pakistan

Jaishankar also said that India has de-legitimised cross-border terrorism from Pakistan and deftly handled Chinese incursion in the northern borders.