National Unity Day: PM Modi pays tributes to Sardar Patel in Gujarat on his birth anniversary

On the occasion of National Unity Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Statue of Unity in Gujarat and paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Patel was India’s first Home Minister and his birth anniversary is celebrated as National Unity Day in the country.

PM Modi commemorates Sardar Patel as a visionary leader and administered the National Unity Day pledge to the public at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat. He paid floral tributes and also performed ‘jalabhishek’ (showered water) at the feet of Sardar Patel’s statue in Kevadia.

Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister promotes the message of the spirit of unity and brotherhood in the society.

Addressing an event on National Unity Day, PM Modi called to make India a developed country in the next 25 years. He said that the next 25 years will be the most important for the country. Modi emphasised that India stood as a beacon of hope when the world was facing very high inflation, which shows that India has the spirit to deliver and become a world leader.

He also throws light on appeasement politics and says that it is the worst thing that is taking place in the country. He mentioned Section 370 and said that the “wall of Sec 370” between India and Kashmir has been removed which helped the people of Kashmir to come out of the shadows of terrorism.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi commemorated Sardar Patel, also known as the Iron Man of India, for his indomitable spirit and visionary statesmanship.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, President Draupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other dignitaries also offered floral tributes to Sardar Patel at Patel Chowk on his birth anniversary.

In a post on X, Shah said unity and prosperity of India was the sole purpose of Patel’s life.

"Sardar Saheb's dedicated life to the nation and nation-building work as the country's first Home Minister will always inspire us. Tributes to Iron Man Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary and best wishes to all the countrymen on Rashtriya Ekta Divas (National Unity Day)," he wrote.

Born in Gujarat in 1875, Sardar Patel was a lawyer and emerged as a leading Congress leader and associate of Mahatma Gandhi during the Independence struggle. As the first Home Minister of independent India, he put efforts to unite hundreds of princely states into the Union of India.

(With inputs from agencies)

