National Science Day 2023: What is Raman effect? All you need to know

National Science Day 2023: National Science Day is celebrated every year in India on February 28 to mark the discovery of the Raman effect by the Indian physicist Sir C.V. Raman on this day in 1928. The Raman effect is a phenomenon in which light undergoes a change in wavelength as it passes through a medium.

National Science Day was first celebrated in India in 1987, and since then it has been celebrated every year with the aim of promoting scientific temper and encouraging scientific innovations in the country. The theme for National Science Day changes every year and is chosen by the government of India.

Various events and activities are organized across the country on this day, including science exhibitions, workshops, seminars, lectures, debates, quiz competitions, and science demonstrations. Schools, colleges, universities, research institutions, and other organizations participate in these events to showcase their scientific achievements and advancements.

National Science Day serves as a platform to promote scientific education and awareness in the country and encourages young minds to pursue careers in science and technology.

What is the Raman Effect?

The Raman effect is based on the concept of inelastic scattering of light. When a beam of light passes through a medium such as a gas, liquid, or solid, it interacts with the molecules in the medium. Most of the scattered light has the same energy and wavelength as the incident light, but a small fraction of the scattered light has a different energy and wavelength.

This change in energy and wavelength is caused by the interaction of light with the vibrational modes of the molecules in the medium. When the incident light interacts with the molecules, it transfers some of its energy to the molecules, causing them to vibrate. This vibration results in a shift in the energy and wavelength of the scattered light.