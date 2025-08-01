/National Investigation Agency attaches properties of Pakistan-based D-company member

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday attachedthe properties of a Pakistan-based D-company operative in Gujarat's Bharuch in connection with a double murder case. The anti-terror agency said that the accused is Mohammad Yunus alias Manjiro, who was involved in a murder in 2015.

"Cracking down further against the Pakistan-based D-Company gang, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached two immovable properties of the accused Mohammad Yunus@Manjro in the 2015 Bharuch double murder case," the NIA said in a statement on Friday.

Yunus was arrested for allegedly murdering BJP workers, Shirish Bengali and Pragnesh Mistry.

"Mohammad Yunus at Manjro was arrested for his role in the criminal conspiracy and murder of BJP workers, Shirish Bengali and Pragnesh Mistry, in November 2015," it said.

"The properties of the arrested accused have been attached under Section 33 (1) of the UA (P) Act on the orders of NIA Special Court, Ahmedabad, in the case RC-13/2015/NIA/DLI. The attached properties include his residential house in Ward No. 3, City Survey No. 3614, Bharuch City (Total area: 143.96 sq. mt.) and Ward No. 3, City Survey No. 3615, Bharuch City (Total area: 29.59 sq. mt.)," it added.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) further said that the action was a very important step towards destroying the D-company's gang operating in Pakistan.