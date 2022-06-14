National Herald case: Rahul Gandhi questioned by ED for over 10 hours, summoned again on Tuesday

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of India's main opposition party Indian National Congress (INC), was questioned on Monday (June 13) by the country's money-laundering investigators. India-based news agencies reported that Rahul was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case for about ten hours in over two sessions. He has been summoned again for Tuesday (June 14).

In the aftermath, protests erupted across the country by Congress supporters and workers in favour of Rahul. Hundreds and thousands of people took part in protests. Police have also detained scores of party supporters and some members of the party.

Besides Rahul, his mother, the Congress president, Sonia Gandhi was also summoned by the ED office. Although, she was admitted to a hospital in New Delhi with health issues related to coronavirus (COVID-19) just a day before she was supposed to appear before the court.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the opposition Congress party said the Gandhis and the party had done nothing illegal and the probe was politically motivated.

The Congress spokesman, Randeep Singh Surjewala, told reporters: "We will fight undeterred, we will fight fearlessly. We will answer every question."

The summons by ED are basically related to a nine-year-old complaint filed by a lawmaker of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi.

At that time, the lawmaker, Subramanian Swamy, had accused the Gandhis of forming a shell company and illegally gaining control of properties worth $300 million.

