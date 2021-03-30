National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah tests positive for COVID-19

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister's son and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah confirmed the news on Twitter on Tuesday.

Omar urged everyone who came in contact with his father recently to get tested.

"My father has tested positive for COVID-19 & is showing some symptoms," Omar, who is also vice president of the party, said in a tweet.



"I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions," he added.

83-year-old Farooq Abdullah had received his first Covid vaccine dose at the start of this month. He hasn't received the second shot.

Omar Abdullah had tweeted about the shot on 2 March.

