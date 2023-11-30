NASA chief meets Rakesh Sharma, India's first astronaut

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Administrator Bill Nelson on Wednesday (Nov 29) met Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian astronaut to fly to space. Nelson also met students at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The NASA chief said that Rakesh Sharma's story lit up the room.

“It was a great honor to speak with students in Bengaluru today with Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to fly to space. His story lit up the room! To the Artemis Generation in India and beyond: Work hard, dream big, and reach for the stars. The universe is the limit!” Nelson posted on X. It was a great honor to speak with students in Bengaluru today with Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to fly to space. His story lit up the room! To the Artemis Generation in India and beyond: Work hard, dream big, and reach for the stars. The universe is the limit! pic.twitter.com/mnPUJDfr8P — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) November 29, 2023 × On April 2, 1984, Rakesh Sharma became the first Indian citizen to reach outer space. He was aboard Soviet Soyuz T-11 rocket which was launched from Baiknour Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan which was then part of Soviet Russia.

Sharma was in space for seven days, 21 hours and 40 minutes. With his space travel, India became the 14th nation to have its astronaut sent to space.

While in space, Sharma conducted scientific experiments and studies. The work included remote sensing and bio-medicine. The crew held a conference with officials while in space.

After his space journey, Sharma said that sunrise and sunset were the most beautiful moments to witness from space.

NASA chief Bill Nelson arrived in India on Tuesday. Right from the start, he had expressed enthusiasm for meeting people in the country and experts from ISRO. He even said that NASA was ready to help India build its own space station.