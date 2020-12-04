Narayan Murthy's daughter has more assets than Queen Elizabeth II

Akshata Murthy, the wife of UK chancellor Rishi Sunak and Infosys founder Narayan Murthy's daughter is richer than Queen Elizabeth in the UK, UK media reported.

According to an investigation by British newspaper The Guardian, Rishi Sunak failed to declare his wife Akshata Murthy's multimillion-pound assets which make her richer than Queen Elizabeth.

Akshata owns shares worth £430 million which is approximately Rs 4,200 crore, in Infosys, while the Queen's wealth is roughly £350 million which is about Rs 3,400 crore.

Rishi Sunak is under fire due to UK law which demands every minister to openly declare all their financial details as well as those of family members upon taking office.

This is done to make sure that no conflict of interest arises which ministers execute their duties.

However, a probe has found that Sunak's financial statements mention only his wife's ownership of a small UK-based venture capital firm called Catamaran Ventures.

As per updates, the Akshata Murthy’s shares in Infosys present a conflict as the company is a contractor to the UK government.

But the report suggested that Akshata has undeclared stakes in at least six other UK companies including a £900 million-a-year joint venture with Amazon India.

Based on the report by the newspaper, calls are being made for the UK government ethics watchdog to investigate the allegations against Sunak.

