Naqvi demands immediate action on Meerut cop's 'Go to Pakistan' comment 

Union Minister for Minorities, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, on Saturday, sought "immediate action" against a UP cop who purportedly asked Muslims to "go to Pakistan" during a protest.

" If it is true that he made that statement in the video, then it is condemnable. Immediate action must be taken against him," Naqvi told media here in response to a question on the incident.

In a viral video, a police officer was seen abusing and asking Muslims to go to Pakistan during an anti-CAA protest in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Violence at any level, be it by police or by mob, is unacceptable. It can't be a part of a democratic country. Police should take care that those who are innocent should not suffer, Naqvi added.

Meerut ADG Prashant Kumar, however, defended the cop saying that he was trying to control the violent situation as the protesters were raising slogans hailing the neighbouring country.

"It is clear from the video that stones were being pelted, anti-India slogans and slogans hailing the neighbouring country were raised by the protestors at the spot. The officer only asked them to stop pelting stones and they can go there (Pakistan) if they wanted to," Kumar told ANI.