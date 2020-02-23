Namaste Trump to India Inc roundtable, Trump has a packed schedule in India

US President Donald Trump, who is arriving in Ahmedabad tomorrow on a two-day visit to India, will have a packed schedule.

The president and the First Lady Melania Trump will be personally received by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad. Modi and Trump will then leave for the Motera Stadium for the Namaste Trump event in the city. After the event, Trump and his team will fly to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal.

Air Force One is expected to reach Agra by 4-30 pm in the evening. After spending close to one hour at the Taj Mahal, the president will depart for New Delhi where he will be given an official welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on February 25.

Shortly after the ceremony, the first couple will head to Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. This will be followed by talks and the release of a joint statement.

Trump is expected to wrap up his trip with a CEO roundtable at the US embassy which will be the biggest visit in terms of a gathering for a foreign leader in India. The senior adviser to the US president, Jared Kushner will also be accompanying the Trumps.

Trump's presidential limousine called 'the beast' will be stopped 500 metres away from the Taj Mahal under the Supreme Court's rules on vehicular pollution near the monument. Another part of the visit to watch out for will be First Lady Melania Trump's visit to a Delhi govt school.