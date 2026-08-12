/N Chandrasekaran steps down as Tata Sons chairman, stocks tumble: Who will lead now

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has stepped down from the post on Wednesday (Aug 12). His current tenure ends in nearly six months on February 20, 2027. Chandrasekaran has decided to not offer himself for reappointment and his decision was announced ahead of the conglomerate's annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 18. The development comes months after Tata Sons delayed a decision on his reappointment amid differences with Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata over the group's future governance. The latest announcement by Chandrasekaran likely comes after a proposal for his re-appointment failed to pass because one board member withheld support. Chandrasekaran has spent 40 years with the Tata Group and has served as chairman of Tata Sons for the past decade.

What N Chandrasekaran said in his resignation letter?

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In a letter explaining the move to resign, N Chandrasekaran said that Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust had recommended the extension of his tenure, but the proposal was vetoed by one of the board members, stalling his extension. "My current tenure as the Chairman of Tata Sons comes to an end on Feb 20, 2027. Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust had unanimously resolved and recommended the extension of my next term for a period of five years, which was recorded and recommended by the Tata Sons Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board. Subsequently, the resolution was tabled in the Tata Sons Board on Feb 24, 2026. However, the proposal was not carried through because one of the Board Members did not support it, and in the absence of unanimous support, I chose to defer the decision. It has been 6 months since that Board meeting, and no resolution has been reached till date," he said.

Share plummets

Shares of Tata Group companies fell by as much as 4 per cent, after Chandrasekaran resigned. The decline was led by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the group's most valuable listed company. TCS shares dropped more than 4 per cent to Rs 2,322. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) also declined 4 per cent, while Tata Consumer Products and Tata Power were each down about 2 per cent.

Who will lead Tata Sons next?