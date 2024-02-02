Mysuru woman claims husband locked her up in home for 12 years, used box for loo break

A woman from the southern Indian state of Karnataka has claimed she was locked up in the house by her husband 12 years ago until police rescued her a few days back. The woman, however, has refused to file a case against her husband and decided to stay at her parents’ house. However, according to a police officer, the woman had been locked up for a few weeks and not 12 years.

The woman, from Karnataka’s Mysuru, is in her early thirties and was reportedly married to her husband 12 years ago. The woman claimed she would use a small box for loo and toilet breaks while being locked up inside the house.

"It's been 12 years since I got married. He always locked me up in the house and tortured me. Nobody in the area would question him... My children go to school. But they remain outside until my husband comes back from work. I would give them food through the window," the woman was quoted as saying by India Today.

Conflicting statement by police

Meanwhile, a senior police officer was quoted by NDTV as saying that the woman had been confined for the last two-three weeks only.

"She was confined for the last two to three weeks. Her movement was restricted. She has visited her parents' home in the past," the officer said, while adding that the husband was insecure.

The woman said she would stay at her parents’ house until her marital issues were sorted out. The woman is the husband’s third wife.