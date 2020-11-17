Must ensure countries supporting terrorists are held accountable: PM Modi at BRICS

India's PM Narendra Modi speaking at the BRICS conference through video-conferencing said that "terrorism is the biggest problem facing the world today."

"We have to ensure that the countries that support the terrorists are held accountable and this problem is tackled in an organized manner," PM Modi said.

"The world is seeing major geostrategic changes, the effects of which will continue on stability, security and growth. BRICS has been able to continue working on its speed even during a global pandemic," PM Modi said, adding,"BRICS economies will play an important role in post covid economic recovery."

The Indian prime minister spoke about the Atmanirbhar policy of the central government, which he said can play an important role in the "global supply chain". PM Modi reiterated that reforms were needed in global institutions namely in the WTO, IMF and WHO.

"It is the 75th anniversary of the UN. India has been a core supporter of multilateralism and in Indian tradition, the entire world is considered a family. Our commitment towards the UN's values has been paramount," the Indian prime minister told the virtual summit.

"In 2021, BRICS will complete 15 years. Our "sherpas" can make a report to evaluate the various decisions taken by us in the past years," PM Narendra Modi asserted.