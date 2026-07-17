/Muslim cleric says 'Lord Krishna offered namaz'. Seer calls to 'cut off' his tongue

An FIR was registered against a Muslim cleric in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, for suggesting that Lord Krishna offered namaz five times a day. Meanwhile, a Hindu seer has announced a Rs 10 lakh reward for anyone who "cuts off" the cleric’s tongue. The controversial statement was made at a gathering in Jharkhand by Maulana Jarjis Ansari. The video is old, as per the social media page, and is only now spreading on social media.

Ansari has ignited tensions by claiming that Lord Krishna was a Muslim and offered namaz five times a day. He referred to Chapter 6, Verse 10 of the Bhagavad Gita to back his claim. He went on to recite the verse and gave his own interpretation, claiming that even the Hindu scriptures carried Muslim teachings. He has been slammed for making the deduction, with scholars and critics pointing out that the verse makes no such assertion.

Muslim cleric slammed for hurting sentiments of Hindus

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Hindu organisations have hit out against Ansari for hurting religious sentiments by making such an absurd claim. A complaint was subsequently lodged in Lucknow, after which the police registered an FIR for promoting enmity and outraging religious feelings. Officials have said that legal action will be taken based on evidence following an investigation. Hindu organisations have slammed the cleric for trying to distort Hindu scriptures.

Seer announces reward for “cutting off” Ansari's tongue