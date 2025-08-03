/Mumbai to Ahmedabad in just 2 hours! India’s first bullet train service to start very soon, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Sunday that India’s first bullet train service on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route will begin very soon. He added that the train service will reduce travel time between the two cities to just 2 hours and 7 minutes (127 minutes) once it becomes operational.

“The first bullet train from Mumbai to Ahmedabad will start very soon, and the work on the project is going on at a fast pace. When it starts running, the journey from Mumbai to Ahmedabad will take only two hours and seven minutes,” Vaishnaw said while speaking at an event in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar.

While addressing the Bhavnagar terminus, the Railway Minister virtually flagged off three trains: the Rewa–Pune Express, the Bhavnagar Terminus–Ayodhya Cantt Express, and a new train connecting Jabalpur to Raipur.

About the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project and its Cost

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project spans 508 km and will feature 12 stations along its route—Mumbai, Boisar, Thane, Virar, Vapi, Billimora, Vadodara, Surat, Bharuch, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati.

The MAHSR project's total estimated cost stands at around Rs 1,08,000 crore, with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) covering approximately 81 per cent of the project cost, amounting to Rs 88,000 crore.

According to a report in the Indian Express, last year, the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai awarded a contract to BEML Limited for design, manufacture, and commission of two high-speed trains, which will be based on Japanese Shinkansen technology. As per BEML, each high-speed car is priced at Rs 27.86 crore, bringing the total contract value to Rs 866.87 crore.