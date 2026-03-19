/Mumbai Property Rates Likely to Rise Amid Hormuz Shipping Crisis

Mumbai: India's financial capital city, Mumbai’s already expensive housing market could see another price surge, with a new report byAnarock Groupwarning that disruptions in theStrait of Hormuzare likely to drive up construction costs and, in turn, property prices across the city. The report highlights that escalating tensions in the Middle East have impacted global shipping routes, forcing vessels to take longer, costlier detours. This has increased transit time for key construction materials by up to two to three weeks, while freight costs have surged significantly due to higher fuel prices and war-risk insurance premiums.

As a result, developers inMumbaiare facing a sharp rise in input costs. Steel prices have reportedly jumped around 20 per cent in recent weeks, while other essential materials such as aluminium, fittings and imported marble have also become more expensive. For high-rise projects, which dominate Mumbai’s skyline, even a marginal increase in material cost can significantly impact overall project budgets.

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Anarock notes that these rising costs are unlikely to be absorbed entirely by developers. Instead, they are expected to be passed on to homebuyers, particularly in the premium and luxury housing segments. Areas such as South Mumbai, Worli, Bandra Kurla Complex and Lower Parel—where a large number of high-end projects are currently under construction—could see the sharpest price hikes.

The report estimates that property prices in certain segments could rise by at least 5 per cent if the current situation persists. With over 10,000 luxury housing units under development in the city, the impact is expected to be substantial.

Additionally, the crisis could also affect demand from Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), who form a significant portion of buyers in Mumbai’s luxury market.



