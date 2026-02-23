/Gurugram overtakes Mumbai as India’s top luxury housing market

Mumbai: In a notable shift in India’s luxury real estate market, Gurugram has emerged as the preferred destination for high-net-worth individuals, overtaking traditional property strongholds like Mumbai and Bengaluru in the ultra-premium housing segment. According to a recent joint report by India Sotheby’s International Realty and CRE Matrix, Gurugram recorded luxury home sales worth ₹24,120 crore in 2025 for properties priced at ₹10 crore and above. This figure surpassed Mumbai’s ₹21,902 crore in the same category, marking a significant milestone in the National Capital Region’s real estate evolution.

The growth trajectory has been particularly striking. The number of luxury homes sold in Gurugram nearly tripled year-on-year — from 519 units in 2024 to 1,494 units in 2025. In value terms, the segment has almost doubled within a year and expanded several-fold over the past two years. Market observers describe this surge as a clear indicator of growing investor confidence and rising demand among affluent buyers seeking larger, modern living spaces.

Several factors are driving this transformation. Improved infrastructure, expanding corporate presence, and enhanced connectivity have elevated Gurugram’s appeal. Key micro-markets such as Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road and Dwarka Expressway have witnessed a wave of high-end residential launches, offering expansive apartments, penthouses, and gated communities equipped with global-standard amenities.

Industry experts note that luxury buyers today are prioritising space, privacy, and lifestyle upgrades over legacy addresses. Gurugram’s relatively newer developments provide contemporary designs, advanced security systems, and integrated commercial hubs — features that resonate strongly with entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, and startup founders.

The city’s emergence also reflects a broader trend in India’s evolving wealth geography. As business ecosystems expand beyond traditional metros, affluent individuals are increasingly choosing cities that offer a balance between professional opportunity and premium living standards.