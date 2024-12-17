Mumbai, India

A Bryan Adams concert in Mumbai, part of his India tour, took a distressing turn for Sheldon Aranjo, a media professional, who alleged that inadequate washroom facilities at the concert, held on Friday (Dec 13), forced him into a humiliating situation.

In a detailed LinkedIn post, Aranjo criticised Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and event organisers. The concert was promoted by Zomato Live, a platform known for hosting large-scale events.

Here's what happened

Aranjo, a diabetic with incontinence issues, revealed there were only three washrooms available for over 1,000 attendees. Unable to access a toilet in time, he found himself in an embarrassing situation. Alongside a photo of his soiled trousers, he wrote, “I PAID to PEE (in my pants) at Bryan Adams concert,” expressing frustration over the lack of basic facilities.

Calling out the organisers, Aranjo wrote, “I am NOT ashamed to say that I am diabetic with continence issues. You guys should be ashamed for providing 3 loos/1000 people.” He recounted queuing for a restroom but having to abandon the wait as his condition made it impossible to hold on.

In his post, he also appealed for improved event management, urging organisers to prioritise attendee comfort by ensuring basic amenities like sufficient washrooms.

Backlash over event mismanagement

The incident has sparked a wider conversation about the standards of event management in India, particularly at large-scale international concerts. Social media users expressed outrage, accusing organisers of prioritising profits over attendee experience. Many have called for stricter regulations to ensure better infrastructure at such events.

