The monsoon has arrived in India's Kerala. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday (May 24) announced that the Southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala, eight days earlier than the normal onset date of June 1.

Earliest monsoon since 2009

This marks the earliest onset of the monsoon in Kerala in 16 years, since 2009, said the weather department.

"The Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala today, the 24th May, 2025, against the normal date of 1st June. Thus, the southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala 8 days before the normal date. This is the earliest monsoon onset over Kerala after the year 2009, when it was set in over Kerala on 23rd May 2009," said the IMD, as reported by news agency ANI.

For a monsoon to be declared, at least 60 per cent of the 14 weather stations across Kerala and adjoining area must record 2.55 mm or more rainfall for two consecutive days.

IMD said that in addition to Kerala, a well-marked low-pressure area over the east-central Arabian Sea off the south Konkan coast concentrated into a depression and lay centred earlier today.

"The Well Marked Low pressure area over east-central Arabian Sea off south Konkan coast concentrated into a depression and lay centered at 0530 Hrs IST of today, the 24th May 2025 over eastcentral Arabian Sea and adjoining south Konkan coast near latitude 17.20 N & longitude 73.00E, about 40 km northwest of Ratnagiri. It is likely to move nearly eastwards and cross south Konkan coast between Ratnagiri and Dapoli as a depression during forenoon of today, the 24th May 2025," said the weather agency.

Will the rest of India get respite soon?

In Rajasthan, which is experiencing a heat wave, the hot weather is expected to continue for five days with several districts experiencing temperatures as high as 48 degree Celsius.

Several parts of Tamil Nadu have been placed under a red alert for May 25 and 26.

Forecast for North India show persisting heat and temperatures reaching up to 42 degrees celcius.