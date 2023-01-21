Moscow-Goa Azur Air charter flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat

An Azur Air charter flight from Russia to India received a bomb threat mid-air on Saturday (January 21). The fight was then diverted to Uzbekistan.

Apart from 240 passengers, there were seven crew members on board.

Police in India revealed that authorities at the Dabolim airport in the southern state of Goa received an email, which claimed that there was a bomb on the plane.

The flight is operated by the Russian airline Azur Air and is said to be offering services to destinations in Europe, Asia, Africa and Central America.

Reports have mentioned that the plane took off from Perm international airport, which is located at Bolshoye Savino, 16 kilometres southwest of the city of Perm in Russia. Indian officials said that it was supposed to land at the Dabolim airport in South Goa at 4.15am (IST).

As quoted by the news agencies, a senior police official said: "The flight (AZV2463) was diverted to Uzbekistan after an email was received at 12.30 am by the office of the Dabolim airport director, which said that a bomb was planted on the plane." "

He added, "The flight was diverted before it entered the Indian airspace. It landed at an airport in Uzbekistan around 4.30 am."

This is the second such incident happening in the same month. On January 9, a Moscow-to-Goa flight made an emergency landing at Gujarat's Jamnagar airport. That flight also received a bomb threat and was operated by Azur Air.

