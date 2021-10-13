Mortal remains of Indian Army braveheart H.Vaisakh arrive in Kerala

Mortal remains of braveheart Indian Army soldier Vaisakh H arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram airport in Kerala around 9pm on Wednesday.

The 24-year old soldier belonged to the Rashtriya Rifles battalion and was among the five soldiers who laid down their life fighting terrorists in a gun battle in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The inter-services procedure for paying last respects to the departed soul was held at "Shradhanjalisthan" at the remote car park adjacent to domestic terminal entry at the airport in Kerala's capital city.

District collector, Thiruvananthapuram Navjot Khosa IAS, Col Murali Sridhar admin commandant of military station Pangode, Lt Col Somesh Bhatnagar Station Staff Officer of military station Pangode, Kerala state ex-servicemen league and other military officers were present to receive the mortal remains and they laid a wreath.

Also Read: Indian Army braveheart H.Vaisakh enthusiastically asked for Kashmir posting

After the military honours, the mortal remains were taken to the military hospital, Pangode.

The funeral of the deceased soldier, with full military honours would be carried out on Thursday at his native place in Kottarakkara, Kollam. The mortal remains are expected to be placed at the school in the village for common people to pay their final respects.

Vaisakh's life is one of unmatched grit and determination, he joined the Indian Army at the age of 19, right after completing his high schooling.

He was the first person in his family to serve the country's defence forces and was keen on joining the Army from a very young age. Serving the Indian Army for five years, he had recently asked for a posting in Jammu and Kashmir with full willingness to serve his motherland in the conflict zone.