Morning News Brief: Coronavirus death toll rises, Zuckerberg meets top EU officials, and more

WION Web Team New Delhi Feb 18, 2020, 08.19 AM(IST)

Coronavirus outbreak Photograph:( Agencies )

While all iPhone factories located outside of the Hubei province, which is the centre of the outbreak, have reopened, Apple has said that they are "ramping up slower than expected".

Coronavirus toll leaps past 1868 with 93 new deaths in China's Hubei province

So far five deaths have been recorded outside Mainland China -- Philippines, Hong Kong, Japan, France and Taiwan.

Facebook CEO Zuckerberg meets top EU officials ahead of proposals regulating AI 

The billionaire social network founder is the latest US tech executive to make the trip to EU headquarters, which is becoming an increasingly important player in technology regulation.

Apple says it won't be able to meet revenue estimates for March quarter due to coronavirus 

The iPhone maker says its supply of smartphones would be hampered as production was slower than expected.

Premier League: Lampard asks for Chelsea fight after smash and grab Manchester United defeat

The Blues had two goals disallowed by VAR reviews and were furious Harry Maguire was not sent-off for an off-the-ball kick out at Michy Batshuayi before he headed in United's second goal after Anthony Martial's opener.

Sachin Tendulkar wins Laureus Award for Sporting Moment for his 2011 World Cup victory lap

Sachin Tendulkar had been a key player for the Indian cricket team during his tenure for the Men in Blue (1989-2013) scoring 34,357 runs across all formats.

 

 

 

 