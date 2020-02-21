Morning News Brief: Coronavirus death toll rises, Iran elections and more!

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know to start your day with WION’s daily news brief.

Death toll in China's coronavirus rise; South Korea confirms more cases

As the death toll in China's coronavirus rose to 2,233 on Friday, South Korea confirmed 52 more cases of the virus taking the overall figure to 156 in the country.

OPINION| US pullout from nuclear deal makes Iran elections even more crucial

Iran elections come at a time when the Islamic Republic is most vulnerable, both from the inside and from the outside. American sanctions have crippled the economy and public anger against the regime has raged on unabated.

Barcelona use La Liga rule to sign Martin Braithwaite

Barcelona on Thursday confirmed the signing of Danish forward Martin Braithwaite from Leganes after capitalising on a curious La Liga rule to ease their shortage of options upfront.

Tate Donovan to star with Melissa Leo in 'Blood Relative'

Fox's 'Blood Relative' has a male lead to its project and its Tate Donovan opposite Melissa Leo. 'Blood Relative' is a crime drama about genetic genealogist Louise Kelly (Leo) and the cases she helps law enforcement solve.

WATCH| Gravitas: A wall that Donald Trump didn't ask for