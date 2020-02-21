Gravitas: A wall that Donald Trump didn't ask for

Feb 21, 2020, 12.00 AM(IST)
Follow Us
Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi are being spruced up for US President Donald Trump's visit. But a project in Ahmedabad has landed in the lap of controversy. A wall has been built to hide a stretch of slum. WION's Palki Sharma tells you more.