Morning News Brief: Afghan peace deal, Malaysian turmoil, and more

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with WION’s daily news brief.

Afghanistan's future in the balance as US, Taliban sign deal

The deal, drafted over a tempestuous year of dialogue marked by the abrupt cancellation of the effort by US President Donald Trump in September, is expected to lay out a timetable for a US force withdrawal.

Malaysian turmoil takes new twist as Mahathir and Anwar ally again

Mahathir has thus secured the likely support he needs to return as prime minister full-time, less than a week after he resigned and was appointed as interim leader.

Iran faces global criticism over its handling of coronavirus outbreak

A spokesperson from Iran's health ministry accused BBC of spreading lies and said that Iran's transparency in publishing information regarding the virus had stunned many people.