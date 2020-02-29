Morning News Brief: Afghan peace deal, Malaysian turmoil, and more

Indian representation at Afghan peace conference Photograph:( AFP )
Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad will stand for the premiership on behalf of the former ruling coalition, the interim prime minister said on Saturday, less than a week after he quit and plunged the country into turmoil.
Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with WION’s daily news brief.
Afghanistan's future in the balance as US, Taliban sign deal
The deal, drafted over a tempestuous year of dialogue marked by the abrupt cancellation of the effort by US President Donald Trump in September, is expected to lay out a timetable for a US force withdrawal.
Malaysian turmoil takes new twist as Mahathir and Anwar ally again
Mahathir has thus secured the likely support he needs to return as prime minister full-time, less than a week after he resigned and was appointed as interim leader.
Iran faces global criticism over its handling of coronavirus outbreak
A spokesperson from Iran's health ministry accused BBC of spreading lies and said that Iran's transparency in publishing information regarding the virus had stunned many people.