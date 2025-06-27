/More than a warship: Why INS Tamal could be the most lethal battleship in the region

In a major boost to India’s naval power, the Indian Navy will add the advanced stealth warship INS Tamal to its fleet on July 1, 2025. This ship was built in Russia’s Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad under an India-Russia agreement signed in 2016, worth Rs 21,000 crore ($2.5 Billons, taking $1= 80 INR). The move highlights India growing efforts to modernise its Navy especially with rising security concerns in the Indian Ocean. Senior naval officers, including Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh will be present at the induction ceremony.

INS Tamal is the second of four stealth frigates being delivered as part of the Indo-Russian deal. Its addition is a key step in India aim to keep up with China as China is expanding its naval presence.

The global defence scenario has changed significantly due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the growing conflict between Israel, USA and Iran. Many countries are reviewing their military forces and India is also doing the same.

China’s increasing activity in the Indian Ocean has pushed India to take firm steps to guard its maritime borders. INS Tamal is a part of that response.

What is INS Tamal?

INS Tamal is a stealth guided-missile frigate based on the upgraded Kirvak-class design. It follows INS Tushil, which joined the Indian Navy in December 2024.

The ship is made to avoid enemy detection using advanced infrared stealth technology and also includes Indian-made radar and weapon systems.

Key features of INS Tamal:

Length: 125 metres

Weight: 3,900 tonnes

Top speed: 55 km/h

Missile system: Equipped with the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile (range: 290–450 km)

Air support: Can carry Kamov-28 and Kamov-31 helicopters for anti-submarine

Can carry Kamov-28 and Kamov-31 helicopters for anti-submarine Combat capability: Built to tackle multiple threats like submarine, drones and fighter jets like F-16, F-35, Rafale, and China’s J-35A.

After its induction INS Tamal will be deployed in the Arabian Sea under the Western Naval Command. This area is especially important as it borders Pakistan and is close to Karachi, a key city for Pakistan’s economy and navy.