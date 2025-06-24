/Monsoon to hit Delhi today? IMD issues 'yellow alert' for rain, thunderstorms

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Tuesday after forecaśting a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in Delhi and adjoining NCR areas. Other than Delhi, Bahadurgarh and Gurugram in the National Capital Region, as well as Safidon, Jind, and Panipat in Haryana, are also expected to experience rain.

The IMD confirmed light rainfall in Delhi (Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badili, Pitampura, Mundaka, Pashchim Vihar, Rajauri Garden, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Palam, IGI Airport), NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram), Safidon, Jind, Panipat."

With the arrival of rain on Tuesday, it will mark the early onset of the South West monsoon in Delhi, which was scheduled for June 27. Previously, Delhi experienced an early monsoon on June 16, 2013. The IMD also indicated that, other than Delhi, weather conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance into more parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

Previously, the monsoon arrived in Delhi on June 28 last year, June 25 in 2023, June 30 in 2022, and July 13 in 2021.

Delhi will continue to witness rainfall throughout the week from June 22 to June 29, and the maximum temperature on Tuesday to remain 35 degrees Celsius. Additionally, the Southwest monsoon has further advanced towards the remaining parts of the north Arabian Sea, some more parts of West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and several parts of Punjab.

Conditions are conducive for further advance of Southwest monsoon over a few more parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and the remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh during the next 36 hours, according to a report in the IMD's press release.