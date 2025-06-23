/Monsoon to arrive in Delhi on Tuesday, says IMD, issues yellow alert

The southwest monsoon is advancing briskly and is likely to hit Delhi on Tuesday, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Tuesday, predicting light to moderate rain. As the monsoon has been advancing, the city has been witnessing pleasant weather and better air quality for the sixth consecutive day. According to IMD, monsoon has covered most parts of Himachal Pradesh, all of Ladakh and Kashmir, most parts of Jammu, and some parts of Punjab. The onset in Delhi-NCR is likely by Tuesday—three days ahead of the normal date of June 27.

Last year, the monsoon arrived in Delhi on June 28, with over 228 mm of rainfall recorded in a single day. In 2023, it reached Delhi on June 25.



“Conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance over remaining parts of North Arabian Sea, some more parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, some parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu during next two days,” the IMD said in a statement.

The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky over the next few days, with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and lightning expected.

The IMD predicted a cooler day on Monday with the maximum likely hovering around 33-35°C and minimum at 26-28°C.

Meanwhile, rain spells over the last few days made pollutants settle down, and the air quality index (AQI) has improved in the national capital.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said Ozone (O3) was the lead pollutant in Delhi on Sunday, as compared to both PM10 and O3 on Saturday.

Delhi has recorded only seven satisfactory air days so far this year, five of which have been during this spell.

Meanwhile, Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa lauded the efforts of the Delhi government to fight air pollution.