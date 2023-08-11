Monsoon session concludes with 45 per cent productivity in Lok Sabha and 63 per cent in Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday, concluding the Monsoon session which recorded total productivity of 45 per cent in the Lower House and 63 per cent in the Upper House.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, in a press briefing, asserted that a total of 17 sittings were conducted during the session that continued for 23 days.

He said that the productivity of the Lok Sabha is registered at around 45 per cent and Rajya Sabha at 63 per cent.

"Parliament concluded today. It commenced on July 20 and today on August 11, Friday, it concluded. A total of 17 sittings were held in 23 days. A total of 20 bills were introduced in Lok Sabha, and 5 bills were tabled in Rajya Sabha," the Union Minister said.

"A total of 22 bills were passed in the Lok Sabha, 25 Bills in the Rajya Sabha and 23 Bills were passed in both Houses," he said, further adding that the three bills of Home Ministry to replace the IPC, Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act have been sent to Home Standing Committee.

Slamming the Opposition, the Union Minister said, "Unfortunately, the opposition for political reasons did not participate in the discussion (on bills), they participated only in the Delhi Services Bill...The government never wanted a bill to be passed without discussion, of course, we have not passed without discussion. In the Rajya Sabha discussions on almost all bills were held."

44 hours and 58 minutes lost during the 17 sittings of the House: Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, on the last day, announced that a total of 44 hours and 58 minutes were lost during the 17 sittings of the House "due to avoidable disruptions adversely impinging on our overall productivity of this session".

"We have been able to pass a few bills during the session that witnessed some lively and animated debate. We could take questions on a few occasions but I feel that the productivity of the question hour could have been much better," he said.

Some of the noteworthy bills that were passed were the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023, Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, and the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill-2023.

"In Lok Sabha, the honourable home minister for more than an hour reflected only on Manipur. The honourable prime minister in his discourse focussed on Manipur and indicated to the nation a soothing and healing touch. Now ponder what have we lost and what have we got?" Dhankhar told the House.

The chairman further said, "This House on account of unruly conduct, and indecorous behaviour could not avail the historic opportunity of guiding the Lok Sabha on Manipur and that was on account of our actions. This was very painful. Once again we yielded to the allure of narrow interest, and allowed disorder to be the new normal in the proceedings of the House."

(With inputs from agencies)

