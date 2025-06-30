/Monsoon batters North India: 34 dead in Himachal in 10 days, roads closed and power supply hit

After the onset of monsoon across India, nine days earlier than the expected date of July 8, several regions of the country have been covered with rain-laden clouds, which have brought respite from prolonged heat and humidity. Following this, heavy rain lashed Delhi-NCR and other parts of North India. Meanwhile, three people died in a road accident near Jalog, Shimla, amid continuous heavy rains due to monsoon in Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

The Shimla Disaster Management Authority confirmed that the vehicle met with an accident about four kilometres ahead of Jalog in Sub Tehsil Jalog. Following the incident, Patwari of the Ogli Gram Panchayat and police personnel rushed to the spot. Further information about the incident is awaited, as per the report of the news agency ANI.

The Shimla Disaster Management Authority also confirmed the collapse of a building in Mathu Colony on the road leading to Chamiyana Super Speciality Hospital. However, no casualties were reported as no one was residing in it.

On June 29, the heavy rain caused a five-storey building to collapse in Shimla. Following the incident, the building was evacuated last night, preventing any casualties, according to a report in Times Now.

34 people died in 10 days in Himachal Pradesh

Previously, on Thursday (June 26), at least seven people lost their lives after flash floods triggered by cloudbursts created havoc, washing away bridges and roads and houses in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu-Kashmir. The flash floods, cloudburst and heavy rain also wreaked havoc in Kangra and Kullu districts of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc across various regions of Himachal Pradesh, leading to landslides, waterlogging, and disrupted connectivity in several districts. According to Revenue, Tribal Development, and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi, 34 people have died in rain-related accidents and weather-triggered incidents since June 20, as per the ANI report.