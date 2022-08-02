Monkeypox in India: Third case reported in Delhi, government gears up to fight 'potential outbreak'

India has reported a total of eight cases of monkeypox as a third case of the viral disease has been reported in New Delhi on Tuesday (August 2). Indian Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya informed that a national task force has been set up to monitor the development of diagnostics and vaccines.

Mandaviya said in the Rajya Sabha: “Till date eight cases of the disease have been detected in India, out of which five have foreign travel history.”

Monkeypox cases in Delhi

After the detection of the third case, officials on Tuesday noted that seventy isolation rooms have been set up across six hospitals in the national capital to tackle the monkeypox situation.

Officials stated that twenty of these rooms have been set up at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, while 10 isolation rooms each have been established in five other hospitals.

The official said that these five hospitals include GTB Hospital, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, both run by the city government; and three private hospitals, namely Kailash Deepak Hospital, MD City Hospital and Batra Hospital, Tughlakabad.

In a statement, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday that the healthcare of Delhi residents is a "top priority of the Kejriwal government".

Sisodia said, “The Delhi government is keeping an eye on the complete situation of monkeypox infection and has done all the preparations to fight back. Looking at the current situation, isolation rooms have been set up in three government and three private hospitals.”

He said that the Delhi government has geared up to fight "even a potential monkeypox outbreak". Official sources said on Tuesday that a 35-year-old man of African origin has tested positive for monkeypox in Delhi. Reports have mentioned that he has no recent history of foreign travel.

"Not many cases of monkeypox have been reported in India, yet we are ready with all the preventive measures in place. The Delhi government is taking several important steps to prevent monkeypox infection from spreading across the national capital," Sisodia asserted.

