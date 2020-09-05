Modi is a friend of mine, doing very good job: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump had praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he called him his "friend" and opined that the Modi was "doing a very good job". Trump added that PM Modi was a "Great leader" and a "great person. The US President was speaking with media in Washington.

"Prime Minister Modi is a friend of mine and he is doing a very good job. It's nothing easy but he is doing a very good job. You have got a great leader and you have got a great person," said Donald Trump.

Trump reflected on his two-day visit to India in February and 'Howdy Modi' the event organised to receive Narendra Modi in Houston.

"We had an incredible time and what we saw that the people are so incredible. It's an incredible place and country, and it's definitely big." said Trump.

"...I think Indian people would be voting for Trump," he added. He was quoted by ANI.

Indian diaspora in the USA forms a considerable chunk of voters in many urban centres there. Statistics suggest that Indian-Americans are well-educated and financially well-off. There appears to be a contest between Democratic and Republican parties to win over these voters. Democratic party nominee Joe Biden's running mate Kamala Harris is an Indian American.

