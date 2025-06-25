/Mock drills for Amarnath Yatra conducted across various districts of Kashmir

Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra starting from July 3, security remains a major concern for the forces. Security forces in Kashmir Valley held mock security drills at various Amarnath Yatra bases and transit camps across Various districts including Srinagar, Ganderbal and Anantnag. A joint security mock drill was conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with CAPFs, NDRF, SDRF, and Army units.



To learn about the preparedness, Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir held Multiple Amarnath Yatra security and safety mock drills across Kashmir valley. The drills were conducted to overview the extensive preparation to safeguard pilgrims during the annual pilgrimage of Amarnath Yatra. The purpose of these drills was to assess the emergency situations in case of Terrorist attacks, Natural disasters, Fire incidents, Medical emergencies.

''Today Srinagar Police along the Yatra route in all 8 zones, conducted multiple mock drills. The main purpose of these mock drills is to check the reactiveness and coordination among the forces. Police, Para Military and SDRF today conducted various situation scenarios like IED blasts, Terrorist attacks, Fire Incidents and stampedes and reaction for these situations. We played it very well and we checked our drills, and they are fine. Our administration is ready for all the challenges, '' said GV Sundeep, SSP Srinagar.



The Amarnath Yatra has been upgraded with all the high-tech gadgetry and AI-based facial recognition systems this year. For the first time ever, the data of active terrorist and OGWs and other blacklisted peoples has been fed in the system. The moment anyone from the system walks in front of these FRS Cameras, it will start beeping. Meanwhile, Every pilgrim will be given RFID tags for real-time pilgrim tracking which is mandatory for their movement. High-resolution CCTV cameras and drones are placed for continuous surveillance with control rooms at base camps. Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) and bomb disposal squads are stationed at every strategic point.



''JK Police in the country have been upgrading themselves with regard to technology for many years. Facial recognition systems and using AI is part of it. And this time in the Yatra we are using the FR Systems and AI to catch the criminals especially the OGW's and terrorist associates. Recently you have seen one OGW was caught using the AI and FRS cameras. Even in yatri niwas in Srinagar we have installed these FRS cameras and definitely we are confident that we won't leave any chance for criminals or OGW's to do anything. JK police is technologically fully upgraded, '' said GV Sundeep, SSP Srinagar.

