Mizoram assembly elections: Counting of votes pushed by a day to December 4

The Election Commission of India on Friday (Dec 1) said that the counting of votes will take place on December 4 in the northeast Indian state of Mizoram, a day after its original schedule.



The decision was taken by the Election Commission after representatives from different quarters requested for the change from initial counting day of December 3, a Sunday, which has special significance among the people in the Christian-majority state.



In a statement, the Election Commission said: "The Commission has received several representations from various quarters requesting for change in date of counting from December 3 (Sunday) to some other week day, on the ground that December 3, being Sunday a special significance for the people of Mizoram."

“The Commission, having considered these representations, has decided to revise the date of counting for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram from 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday) to 4th December, 2023 (Monday),” the commission stated.



Earlier, the counting of votes was scheduled for December 3, along four other Indian states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana – where assembly elections were conducted last month.



The counting of votes is now likely to start from 8 am on Monday (Dec 4) in all 13 counting centres as well as 40 counting halls across that state.

The postal ballots will be counted first, followed by votes submitted in EVMs.

Watch: India state elections exit polls: Decoding the mood and the mandate The officials said that more than 4,000 counting personnel will be participating in the counting and the commission will set up 399 EVM tables and 56 postal ballot tables.

Protests across Mizoram

The decision to postpone the date of counting also came amid protests being staged by the members of the Mizoram NGO Co-ordination Committee (NGOCC) across the state over the demand to change the date of counting of votes.



The protests were staged in the state capital Aizawl along with other district headquarters.