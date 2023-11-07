Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Here's all you need to know

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Voting for 40 seats in Mizoram Assembly elections commenced at 7 am IST on Tuesday (Nov 7).

Mizoram Assembly Elections: Number of Candidates, Seats & Voters

Mizoram is a small state area-wise, but it's one of the oldest states in India, formed in 1972.

There are 40 constituency seats in the Mizoram Legislative Assembly. Over 8.52 lakh voters will decide the fate of 174 candidates in Mizoram on Tuesday (Nov 7). The electoral office has placed 1,276 polling stations for an expected 8,52,088, including 4,13,064 male and 4,39,028 female voters. Moreover, 50,611 electors between 18 and 19 will vote for the first time.

The ECI has engaged around 5,000 police personnel at the polling stations to conduct free and fair elections. Authorities have also identified 30 critical polling stations, requiring more safety and police personnel.

Key Candidates

While Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), BJP, and Congress will attempt to dethrone the incumbent government in the Mizoram Assembly elections 2023, MNF will try to retain power.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga, President of the Mizo National Front (MNF), is a prominent figure in this election. He is once again contesting from the same constituency. Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) vice president Lalthansanga is a major contender against the three-time Chief Minister.

INC has nominated Lalsanglura Ralte, a first-time candidate, to contest against the Chief Minister.

Mizoram Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia, the MNF vice president, will contest from Tuichang. At 80, Tawnluia is the oldest candidate.

History of Mizoram Assembly Elections

Assembly elections in Mizoram have always witnessed a close fight between the Indian National Congress and Mizo National Front. The Indian National Congress has won the Mizoram Assembly polls five times. In 2018, the Mizo National Front won the Mizoram Assembly elections for the fourth time and elected Pu Zoramthanga as the chief minister of the state for the third time.

MNF won 27 seats in the 2018 Assembly elections against the Zoram People's Movement, winning six and the INC winning five. The Bharatiya Janata Party opened its account in the Mizoram Legislative Assembly by winning a seat in 2018.

