Misuse of social media: Parliamentary committee summons Google, Facebook on June 29

Facebook India and Google India have been asked to appear before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Technology on June 29.

According to sources, the committee will hear from companies about protecting citizens' rights and preventing the misuse of social or online news media platforms, with a special focus on women's security in the digital domain.

This comes 10 days after the officials of Twitter appeared before the panel to discuss India’s new IT rules and how to stop the misuse of the platform.

Earlier on June 18, the Committee had called Twitter to appear before the panel to give representation on how to prevent misuse of social media and online news.

On June 20, India`s permanent mission at the United Nations had clarified that India`s new IT rules are "designed to empower ordinary users of social media" and that they were finalised after the government held broad consultations with civil society and other stakeholders in 2018.

The Central government has framed the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (`new IT Rules`) and notified the same on February 25, 2021. The Rules have come into effect from May 26, 2021.

