Minor face-off between India, China troops in Sikkim, resolved by commanders

An incident of minor face-off occurred between Indian and Chinese troops last week, Army sources said on Monday.

"We have received several queries regarding a face-off between Indian Army and PLA troops in Sikkim sector. It is clarified that there was a minor face-off at Naku La area of North Sikkim on January 20 and the same was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols," said the Army in a statement.



The Indian Army also said that the media is requested to refrain from overplaying or exaggerating reports which are factually incorrect.

Earlier on May 9, 2020, soldiers of the Indian Army and Chinese PLA were involved in another fierce face-off in Nakula area of North Sikkim in which men from both sides sustained minor injuries.



The clash comes amidst the ninth round of military talks between India and China which lasted for nearly 16 hours as the two sides held detailed deliberations on disengagement of troops from all friction points in eastern Ladakh.



The ninth Corps Commander level talks between both the countries took place at the Moldo Meeting point in Ladakh region. It had started at 10.30 a.m. on Sunday and ended at 2.30 a.m. on Monday.

Lieutenant General P.G.K. Menon, the Corps Commander of Leh-based HQ 14 Corps, led the Indian delegation. India has sought complete disengagement and withdrawal of forces from the disputed areas.

It happened after almost two months after the last dialogue.

The details of the meeting were yet to come. The military commanders will convey the details of the meeting to the Prime Minister Office.

On June 15, 2020, India lost 20 soldiers during a violent clash at Galwan Valley with Chinese People`s Liberation Army soldiers. Chinese never made their casualty public.

India and China are engaged in a nine-month-long standoff at the LAC. Despite several levels of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough and the deadlock continues.

(With inputs from agencies)