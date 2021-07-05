Minor earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

According to the National Center for Seismology, a 3.7-magnitude earthquake hit north of Jhajjar in Haryana on Monday.

The tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR as people reported the earthquake in Gurugram, Rohtak and other adjoining areas.

There were no reports of any damage.

In December last year, several parts of the national capital Delhi had experienced tremors which measured 4.2 on the Richter Scale.

The quake at that time was a medium intensity earthquake centred in Rajasthan's Alwar area.

People had rushed out on the street, however, there were no reports of any damage or casualties.