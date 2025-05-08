India's External Foreign Minister on Thursday (May 7) S Jaishankar issued a stern warning saying that it would respond to any Pakistani military action, a day launching missile strikes it said was in response to an attack it blames on Islamabad. "Our response was targeted and measured. It not our intention to escalate the situation," Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said, in a speech to a visiting Iranian delegation. "However, if there are military attacks on us, there should be no doubt that it will be met with a very, very firm response."
Jaishankar was speaking at the 20th India-Iran Joint Commission Meeting held on Thursday (May 7).
On Wednesday, Jaishankar shared a one-line message for the world hours after Indian armed forces struck multiple terror targets in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam attack. Taking to social media, the foreign minister said, "The world must show zero tolerance for terrorism."
In a powerful and strategic response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Indian Armed Forces on early Wednesday launched a series of precision missile strikes against nine terror camps located deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
The retaliatory action, code-named Operation Sindoor, marks one of the most decisive and wide-reaching Indian military offensives against cross-border terror infrastructure in recent years.
Among the nine identified targets were key installations of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)—two Pakistan-based terror outfits that have been behind some of the deadliest attacks on Indian soil for the past three decades.