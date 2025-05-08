India's External Foreign Minister on Thursday (May 7) S Jaishankar issued a stern warning saying that it would respond to any Pakistani military action, a day launching missile strikes it said was in response to an attack it blames on Islamabad. "Our response was targeted and measured. It not our intention to escalate the situation," Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said, in a speech to a visiting Iranian delegation. "However, if there are military attacks on us, there should be no doubt that it will be met with a very, very firm response."

Jaishankar was speaking at the 20th India-Iran Joint Commission Meeting held on Thursday (May 7).

