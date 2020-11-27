MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashes; one pilot rescued, search for other underway

A MiG-29K jet (FILE) Photograph:( Others )
The Indian Navy added that one pilot recovered and progress to search the second one by air and surface units is ongoing
One pilot was rescued while the search for the other one is underway after a MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashed into the sea on Thursday evening, the Indian Navy said in a statement on Friday.
"A MiG-29K trainer aircraft operating at sea met with an accident at about 1700 hrs on 26 Nov 20," the Navy said in a statement.
It added that one pilot recovered and progress to search the second one by air and surface units is ongoing.
"An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident," it said.