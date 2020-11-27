MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashes; one pilot rescued, search for other underway

One pilot was rescued while the search for the other one is underway after a MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashed into the sea on Thursday evening, the Indian Navy said in a statement on Friday.

"A MiG-29K trainer aircraft operating at sea met with an accident at about 1700 hrs on 26 Nov 20," the Navy said in a statement.

It added that one pilot recovered and progress to search the second one by air and surface units is ongoing.

"An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident," it said.