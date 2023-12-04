Michaung now a severe cyclone, headed for Andhra coast; rains continue to lash Chennai

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said that Chennai (under the Indian Meteorological Department), Cyclone Michuang in the Bay of Bengal, has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and lay around 90kms north-northeast of Chennai city, as of Monday noon.

Over the next 24 hours, it is expected to move northwards towards the Andhra Pradesh Coast. The extremely heavy rains caused by the cyclone have brought life to a standstill in Chennai city, where the airport is shut for 14 hours on Monday (until 11:30 pm), arterial roads are flooded, low-lying areas are being evacuated, train services have been hit etc.

According to Dr Balachandran, Head of the RMC, Chennai, the severe cyclonic storm is predicted to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam regions in Andhra Pradesh. Approximately, the landfall could happen around Bapatla, on Tuesday.

He added that widespread rainfall has occurred over the North Tamil Nadu coastal districts, which include Chennai city and adjoining regions. Elaborating on the quantum of rainfall, he said that 15 locations have recorded heavy rainfall, 59 locations have recorded very heavy rainfall and 21 locations have recorded extremely heavy rainfall. Wind speeds near the Chennai airport clocked 88kmph, while the wind speeds at the core city area clocked 71kmph, he said.

In the forecast for Chennai and adjoining districts, he said that heavy to extremely heavy rainfall would continue to lash the region, with winds gusting up to 70kmph.

Rescue and evacuation operations are underway at multiple localities in Chennai and adjoining districts, with the civic authorities, Police and the National Disaster Response Force, carrying out their respective duties. The Indian Army's 12 Madras Unit has also been deployed for evacuating personnel via boets, from badly waterlogged residential areas.