Mexico receives AstraZeneca doses from India

Mexico has received a shipment of 870,000 doses of AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine from India, the government said on Sunday.

The shipment amounts to about 42 per cent of the two million doses of the AstraZeneca and Oxford University vaccine the country plans to import from India.

Mexico is also expecting shipments of Pfizer's vaccine to resume, with 494,000 doses due to arrive on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told a news conference.

Mexico and Argentina have an agreement with AstraZeneca to produce the vaccine for eventual distribution of 250 million doses in Latin America.

Mexico, which has one of the world's highest coronavirus death tolls, started vaccinating healthcare workers in December but struggled to hit its targets amid global shortages and delays of Pfizer's vaccine.

The country has so far received just 1,636,350 vaccine doses, according to government data, but has agreements for millions more, including for China's CanSino and the Russian Sputnik V.

Mexico will next vaccinate adults over the age of 60.

