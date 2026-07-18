/‘Menu card of paper leaks’: Rahul Gandhi claims NEET question paper being sold for Rs 40 lakhs

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday (Jul 17) launched a sharp attack on the Centre over repeated examination paper leaks, alleging that India’s education system has reached a stage where leaked question papers are being sold at fixed prices and advanced technology is being misused to manipulate recruitment and entrance exams.

Addressing the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ rally in Dehradun, Gandhi claimed that paper leaks have become “institutionalised” and that honest students are suffering because of a system that benefits a select few. During his speech, he displayed a series of graphics to highlight what he described as the scale of the problem.

One of the graphics, titled “Paper Ka Rate”, showed alleged prices of leaked examination papers. Gandhi listed alleged prices of leaked papers such as NEET UG 2026 for Rs 40 lakhs, IIT-JEE 2021 and Uttarakhand Patwari 2025 for Rs 15 lakhs, Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2024 for Rs 10 lakhs and Odisha Police Sub-Inspector 2025 for Rs 25 lakhs.

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“If you have crores, you can select from a menu card of paper leaks,” Gandhi claimed, alleging that sophisticated technology was being used to compromise the examination process.

Also read | Rs 5 lakh for NEET questions: CBI uncovers conspiracy behind paper leak

The Congress leader said students face four major injustices – the rising cost of education, limited opportunities, intense competition and the recurring issue of paper leaks. He alleged that the education system has reached a point where “paper leaks have become the norm”.

Gandhi also presented a graphic titled “Paper Leak Epidemic”, claiming that millions of students have been affected by hundreds of alleged paper leak cases, while questioning the lack of convictions.

Targeting the entire examination ecosystem, Gandhi alleged that multiple layers, including exam agencies, vendors, printers, paper setters, transporters, coaching centres and examination centres, need accountability. He claimed that a small group exploiting the system harms the majority of honest students.