Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared on a podcast with Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath on Friday (Jan 10). Apart from serious discussions, a light-hearted moment was captured when the PM reacted to the viral "Melodi" memes on the internet featuring him and the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Kamath asked Modi if he had seen those memes and the PM just smiled and said "Wo toh chalta rahta hai" (That just keeps going on).

Advertisment

Also read | LA wildfires: Iconic Hollywood sign damaged? Here's what we know so far

Kamath started the discussion on the meme saying, "My favourite food is pizza. And pizza is from Italy. And people say you know a lot about Italy." He then asked the PM, "Would you like to say something about that?"

Modi added that he does not "waste time" thinking about memes.

Advertisment

The "Melodi" memes, an acronym of Modi+Meloni, had gone viral after Meloni shared a selfie with Modi in Juden 2023 from the G7 summit on the social media platform X. The caption was, “Hello from the Melodi team." Modi replied to the post saying, “Long live India-Italy friendship!" after which the internet started shipping them together in playful memes.

Also read | International Fact-Checking Network calls out Meta CEO Zuckerberg's censorship claim as 'false'

Advertisment

Modi - not a foodie

PM Modi also said that he is not a foodie.

“I’m not a foodie, whatever is served in any country I eat happily. It is my bad fortune that if you take me to a restaurant, hand me the menu and ask me to choose, I won’t be able to do it," he said.

Also read | Besides being misogynistic...: Indian leader Priyanka Chaturvedi slams L&T chief's 'work 90 hrs a week' remark

He further said that back in the day, he used to take the help of BJP's senior leader Arun Jaitley to order food from restaurants.

“I don’t know if the dish that is mentioned on the menu and the food in front of me are the same thing, I do not know, I am ignorant because I have not developed that tendency. So I don’t understand much about it, so I always used to ask Arun ji to order food for me, it just needed to be vegetarian," the Indian PM said.

Also read | Delhi polls: AAP vs BJP heats up as Kejriwal alleges voter manipulation; Who is BJP’s CM face? asks Atishi

(With inputs from agencies)