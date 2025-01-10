Larsen & Toubro (L&T) chairperson SN Subrahmanyan is continuing to face backlash over his remark that the company's employees should work 90 hours a week.

Advertisment

People from the world of Indian business and entertainment have already censured his remark. Now, politicians have joined the criticism.

In an undated video of an L&T video conference which has gone viral on social media, Subrahmanya suggested employees work 90 hours a week.

Also read | L&T chairman asks employees to stop 'staring at their wives' at home and work 90 hours a week. Internet is not happy

Advertisment

"What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can wives stare at their husbands? Go to the office and start working. Honestly, I am sorry that I am not able to make you work on Sundays. I will be happier if I can make you work on Sundays because I work on Sundays too," Subhrahmanyan said.

'B esides being misogynistic.. .'

In a post on X, Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said that besides being misogynistic, Subhrahmanyan's remark "reeks of wanting to be the new age slave drivers of India."

Advertisment

Before Chaturvedi, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, Bajaj Auto's chairperson Rajiv Bajaj, and RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka criticised Subhrahmanyan's remark.

Besides being misogynistic, this statement reeks of wanting to be the new age slave drivers of India. pic.twitter.com/DbD2CIbrra — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) January 10, 2025

Padukone, who has been an advocate of mental health awareness in India, said on Instagram, "Shocking to see people in such senior positions make such statements. #MentalHealthMatters."

Also read | Deepika Padukone reacts to L&T chairman's remarks on working Sundays: 'Shocking'

Bajaj told CNBC-TV that 90 hours a week should start from the top level of management.

"Number of hours of work doesn’t matter, quality of work does. We need a kinder, gentler world more than ever before," Bajaj told the network.

90 hours a week? Why not rename Sunday to ‘Sun-duty’ and make ‘day off’ a mythical concept! Working hard and smart is what I believe in, but turning life into a perpetual office shift? That’s a recipe for burnout, not success. Work-life balance isn’t optional, it’s essential.… pic.twitter.com/P5MwlWjfrk — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 9, 2025

Goenka, meanwhile, pointed out that work-life balance was not optional and rather essential. In a post on X, Goenka said, "90 hours a week? Why not rename Sunday to ‘Sun-duty’ and make ‘day off’ a mythical concept! Working hard and smart is what I believe in, but turning life into a perpetual office shift? That’s a recipe for burnout, not success. Work-life balance isn’t optional, it’s essential. Well, that’s my view!"

L&T clarifies

Amid the growing backlash, L&T clarified that Subrahmanyan's remarks were in the context of the extraordinary efforts required to achieve extraordinary outcomes for the nation.

"We believe this is India's decade, a time demanding collective dedication and effort to drive progress and realise our shared vision of becoming a developed nation. The chairman's remarks reflect this larger ambition, emphasising that extraordinary effort," a spokesperson said.