Mehbooba Mufti hits out at Home Minister Shah; says 1st they called us anti nationals and now encroachers

Jammu and Kashmir's former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti today hit out at Home Minister of India, Amit Shah. Mehbooba said that Shah's statements are just ‘jumlas’ (empty promises) and there are no facts in his statement. ''He has himself admitted that he keeps making such statements, He accepted that he used such jumlas during the elections. It is for the first time in the history that a state was converted into a Union Territory. And now, to divert the issue of Adani, they are using such tactics. They always use Jammu and Kashmir to divert the attention of the country. I have to say that the land of Jammu and Kashmir belongs to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. I want the people to take control of the land. ''

Mufti also said that people were earlier called anti-nationals and now they are calling us encroachers. She said it's our land and people should take control of the land. It belongs to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “People were earlier being called anti-national and now they are being called encroachers,'' said the Jammu and Kashmir former chief minister.

Mehbooba, while replying to a question regarding G-20 summit meetings, said that it will have serious consequences if the government continues to carry out the demolition drive. ''The summit at a time of raiding BBC offices and demolishing houses will have serious consequences for the country's reputation, '' said Jammu and Kashmir's former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Mehbooba also said that while PDP was in coalition with BJP, they did not allow them to make any anti-people decisions. We didn’t allow them to carry out any anti-people activity. People can criticise me for my steps. I am not BJP, but till the government was there, we didn’t allow their agenda to prevail,” Mehbooba added.

