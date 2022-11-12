Mehbooba Mufti: Election commission puppet of BJP, party using Kashmiri Pandits for votes

Former chief minister of the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, launched a sharp attack on BJP and accused it of disrupting everything in the Union territory. She alleged that BJP is using Kashmiri Pandits for votes, and called the Election commission a puppet of the BJP.

''Kashmiri Pandits have been asking for a transfer to Jammu till the conditions in the valley improve, but the government is stopping their salaries sometimes and ration. BJP is not concerned about anyone, whether it's Kashmiri pandits or anyone. They just want votes and nothing else,'' said Mufti.

Speaking to the media about the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, while touring Anantnag, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti called the Election Commission a puppet in the hands of the BJP.

''I can't decide on the elections. It's the work of BJP as the election commission has become a branch of BJP, a hand of BJP. If you have noticed in Himachal Pradesh, BJP has been doing religious propaganda and no action was taken by the Election Commission. Muslims are being threatened in the country and the election commission is silent,'' said Mufti.

She also said that India's Election commission was a great example across the world and claimed that now it's just a puppet in the hands of the BJP.

''The Election Commission is no longer independent like it used to be. India was proud of it and countries from across the world used to call the Indian election commission on how to hold elections, but now our election commission has become a puppet. And they will only announce elections here when BJP tells them to,'' said Mufti.