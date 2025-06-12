/Meghalaya honeymoon murder probe reveals another name, Jitendra Raghuvanshi

A new revelation is being made every day in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case. Investigations have now revealed the name of a new person, Jitendra Raghuvanshi, which gives the case a completely new direction and raises further questions.

Jitendra, according to reports is the person whose bank account was allegedly used by Sonam Raghuvanshi to make an initial payment to the hired killers of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, on May 23.

Speaking tot he media on Wednesday, Govind Raghuvanshi, brother of Sonam said Jitendra is their cousin and that Sonam’s UPI account was registered in Jitendra’ name. However he failed to explain why Sonam was using an UPI account in his name, reported Hindustan Times.

This has raised speculations about Sonam making the transactions through hawala route and her family’s business has now come under scanner.

However, the allegations were refuted by Govind who said, "We don’t have to do anything with hawala. False stories are being cooked up. The man Jitendra Raghuvanshi, whose name is cropping up, is my maternal cousin as well as a junior employee in our family business, who looks after loading and unloading in the godown. The account in his name actually has that money of ours which is spent on taking care of the day-to-day expenditure of the business," reported the media outlet.

Five people, Sonam Raghuvanshi, her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha and three men identified as Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput and Anand Kurmi have been arrested in the case so far by the Meghalaya police. They were remanded to eight-day police custody by the a local court on Wednesday.

‘Mangalsutra’ left behind by Sonam helped investigation

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam had left their suitcase at a homestay in Sohra before going missing, and the 'mangalsutra' and a ring found in it helped investigators crack the honeymoon murder case, Meghalaya DGP, I Nongrang, said.

Raja's body was found in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls on June 2. A search continued for Sonam, who emerged in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, around 1,200 km away, in the early hours of June 9 and surrendered.

