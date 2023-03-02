Meghalaya Election Results 2023: Check full list of NPP winning and leading candidates

Meghalaya Election Results 2023: The National People’s Party (NPP) is emerging as the biggest party of the state with its candidates now leading on more than 20 seats. The incumbent CM of the state, Conrad K. Sangma, in a statement to the media said that his party was on the way to breaching the majority mark of 30. The chief minister of Meghalaya and candidate from the South Tura assembly district, claimed that his party would win with an absolute majority and would benefit from a divided opposition. We are not concerned about the outcomes, he declared.

However, speculations are being made that the ruling NPP party may join forces with its former ally BJP to form the government if it falls short of the magical number. A recent meeting between Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sangma has further fuelled such speculations.

The National People's Party (NPP) leader and Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, stated that the party is still short of a few seats for a majority in the assembly elections, the results of which were declared on Thursday. He further added that the party would wait for the final results before deciding on the way forward.

After exit polls predicted a hung assembly in Meghalaya, speculation was rife after Sangma held a meeting with his Assam counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma, in Guwahati. The NPP leader thanked the people of the state for voting for his party and expressed gratitude towards them.

Sangma, who is expected to win from the South Tura seat, mentioned that the party is waiting for the final results and will decide on the next steps accordingly. The NPP has been in power in Meghalaya since 2018 and is contesting in 53 out of the total 60 seats in the assembly election.

Here is the full list of NPP winning and leading candidates