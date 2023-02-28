Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 Results LIVE: Date, timings, predictions- Where & how to watch

Meghalaya assembly elections: Exit polls show that the National People’s Party (NPP) is all set to win the most seats in Meghalaya. The predictions show that 18-24 of the seats out of the total 60 seats will be won by the NPP. The BJP, which is likely to win in the other two states, Tripura and Nagaland, will win only 4-8 seats in Meghalaya. The Congress is likely to win 6-12 seats, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) 5-9 seats, while others are expected to take over on 17-29 seats.

If the projected figures turn true, the NPP will form the government and once again thwart the hopes of the BJP to lead in the state. Ahead of the polls, the BJP called the incumbent government of Meghalaya the ‘most corrupt’.

Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: Exit Poll Results

Several exit polls have predicted that the NPP is likely to secure 29 per cent of the vote share in Meghalaya, followed by Congress and the Trinamool Congress with 19 per cent and 16 per cent respectively. The BJP is predicted to bag only 14 per cent of the vote share. The state recorded nearly 64 per cent turnout till 3 pm, as polling remained largely peaceful since morning, officials said on Monday. "Voting has been peaceful with long queues at several polling stations," an election official said. He also said "no untoward incident" was reported. The elections to the 59 seats of the 60-member assembly were held on Thursday.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is seeking re-election for his second consecutive term in the top post. Former Chief Minister and the current leader of the opposition in the state, Mukul Sangma, is the Trinamool Congress's face in the state.

Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2023: Date & Time

The elections for the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly 2023 were held on February 16. The results will come out on March 2, 2023. The Election Commission of India will release the official results for Tripura Legislative Assembly on their website.

Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2023: Live Streaming